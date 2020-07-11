SB companies receive millions in PPP funds

Sansum Clinic and Sientra Inc. among those to receive biggest loans

Thanks to a PPP loan of $5 to $10 million to the professional group that employs Sansum Clinic healthcare providers, the clinic can now keep employees on the payroll and continue to provide medical care for the community.

At least $1 million in Paycheck Protection Program funding was awarded to more than 70 businesses and nonprofits in southern Santa Barbara County to keep workers on the payroll.

The forgivable loans were presented in ranges of $1 to $2 million, $2 to $5 million and $5 to $10 million in federal data released earlier this week.

The PPP program helped California’s 24th congressional district, which includes all of Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties and part of Ventura County, retain more than 158,114 total jobs and the assistance totaled over $1.16 billion, according to a statement released by Rep. Salud Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara.

“This data illustrates how federal resources provided by the CARES Act are being used to preserve jobs and provide businesses on the Central Coast with a safety net as we grapple with economic uncertainty caused by COVID-19,” Rep. Carbajal said in the statement.

Only two companies received the biggest loans of $5 to $10 million: Sansum Clinic and Sientra, Inc. With the PPP funding, Sansum Clinic was able to retain 215 jobs and Sientra was able to retain 321.

Sansum Clinic is the oldest and largest nonprofit outpatient healthcare provider on the Central Coast.

“The professional group that employs Sansum Clinic physicians, nurse practitioners, physician assistants and other ancillary providers received it so they did not have to lay off providers, make them available to take care of the community,” Dr. Kurt Ransohoff, Sansum Clinic CEO and chief medical officer, told the News-Press.

The Channel Islands Young Men’s Christian Association retained 500 jobs, the highest amount out of the big loans in the Santa Barbara area. It received a loan of $2 to $5 million.

Also among those that received funding from $2 to $5 million included: Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics; Community Action Commission of Santa Barbara County, Inc.; Santa Barbara Graduate School Inc.; and engineering and technology corporations such as Wyatt Technology Corporation, Novacoast Inc. and more.

Smaller businesses receiving PPP loans of $1 to $2 million included: Blenders in the Grass; Santa Barbara Zoological Foundation; Santa Barbara Shellfish Co. Inc.; Rusty’s Pizza Parlors, Inc.; Planned Parenthood California Central Coast; Child Abuse Listening Mediation; and American Indian Health & Services.

The Small Business Administration will forgive the loans if all employee retention criteria are met and funds are used for eligible expenses.

