SB Council approves rental enforcement pilot program

If you are the owner of one of the estimated 1,000-1,500 illegal short term vacation rentals in Santa Barbara, be warned: It’s just a matter of time before the City’s Attorney’s Office shuts you down.

That’s because the City Council has approved spending $1,175,000 to develop a one-year rental enforcement pilot program to be directed by the City Attorney’s Office and Finance Department.

The council voted 6-0 last week to approve the pilot program following a strong presentation by City Attorney Sarah Knecht as to why it’s needed to determine precisely how many illegal short-term rentals are operating in Santa Barbara, and where, and to then enforce city zoning regulations through administrative citations and, if necessary, criminal prosecution. Mayor Randy Rowse was absent for the deliberations and vote.

“We’re not proposing new regulations,” City Attorney Knecht said. “We just want to put some teeth behind what’s already on the books. It’s very simple. But it takes some effort and some muscle and some money to be able to do that.”

At this point, she said, there is no way of knowing exactly how many illegal STRs are out there.

Part of the funding would be used to retain investigators “to gain hard data on the ground” that would be “critical to support a case filing for court.”

Illegal short-term rentals are a problem beyond the fact that they violate the city’s zoning code, she said.

“Because illegal short-term rentals are generally more lucrative than long-term rentals, their existence compounds the city’s housing crisis,” she said. “They also adversely impact a neighborhood because of increased traffic and noise.”

Short-term rentals are any dwelling unit used for exclusive transient use for 30 consecutive days or less. They are not permitted in most areas of Santa Barbara.

Currently, there are 16 permitted short-term rentals operating inland, and three permitted short-term rentals operating in the Coastal Zone. In addition, there are 112 unpermitted STRs in the Coastal Zone which nevertheless have tax certificates and pay transient occupancy taxes.

Because of a court decision, the city can only go after illegal STRs in the Coastal Zone in response to nuisance complaints. However, city officials can take a proactive stand against any short-term rentals they find operating inland without a permit.

Currently, the city will reach out to owners of illegal STRS in an effort to gain voluntary compliance before resorting to the lengthy process of issuing civil administrative citations and fines.

Under the new program, city officials would continue to try and gain voluntary compliance but if the owner fails to cooperate, they have the additional option of prosecuting them criminally.

Councilmember Mike Jordan, clearly frustrated, questioned why the city even bothers to reach out to those operating illegal short-term rentals.

“Why go through outreach?” he asked. “Why not just investigate, prosecute and go get them when we obviously see it on the ground?”

In his opinion, “the outreach part hasn’t been all that effective in the past.

“We play hide and seek with people as we go through this process,” he said. “I just want to end this problem and either get people to a legal spot or get them out of an illegal spot as quickly and painlessly as possible and for the least expense that we can.”

Although he voted in favor of the pilot program, he objected vehemently to the price tag.

“It’s an obscene amount of dollars to get to somewhere that should just be happening already,” he said.

Other council members agreed the city needs to address the issue.

“It’s high time we are enforcing,” Councilmember Kristen Sneddon said. “We’ve seen the issue this causes on our housing stock. This really is an idea whose time has come, and I’m happy to see we’re some putting some funding behind it to get it done.”

Councilmember Meagan Harmon said she was “gratified” to see the pilot program presented to council.

“We’re ensuring all the tools are available at our disposal to deal with this incredible and ongoing problem in our community,” she said.

Unlike Councilmember Jordan, however, she welcomed the City Attorney’s Office’s assurance to the community that the city would seek to work in a voluntary, collaborative way with the owners of illegal STRs before moving to prosecution sanctions.

She agreed the expense of the pilot program is significant “and not one I undertake lightly,” but stressed “it is critical” after hearing from many people over many years that the issue “is having a real impact on the residents that live here.”

Councilmember Eric Friedman signaled his support as well, but suggested the council might want to revisit the issue after the program concludes to see if there was a way to make exceptions for retirees who need to rent out a room for a short time to supplement their income, or parents of college students who need to rent out their room to help pay their tuition, or others who need to rent out out a room to cover unanticipated medical expenses.

