SB Council to award contract for Arroyo Burro project

Tuesday, the Santa Barbara City Council will be asked to award a contract with Lash Construction, Inc., for the Arroyo Burro Open Space Restoration and Trail Improvement Project.

The project will restore a portion of the Campanil Drainage, create formal trail routes to improve drainage and install an 85-foot-long pedestrian bridge over the creek.

Lash Construction had the lowest bid amount at $1,121,290 out of four other companies, and staff wrote that the amount is an acceptable bid that is responsive to and meets requirements of the bid specifications.

“The project will improve water quality within the Arroyo Burro Watershed, restore native wildlife habitat and improve public access and recreation opportunities,” the staff report says.

It will take five months to complete, and construction will take place during the dry season.

In other business, the council will receive the recommended two-year financial plan for fiscal years 2022 and 2023, including the recommended operating and capital budget for fiscal year 2023.

City staff have scheduled special budget work sessions over the next two months where the details of the recommended plan will be presented and discussed as part of the budget public hearing process, according to the staff report. A copy of the plan will be available for public review on Tuesday.

Another presentation headed the council’s way is one on the importance of youth safety and community efforts, especially amid gun-related homicides across the nation.

“This violence not only destroys the lives of the victims, but the fabric of the community,” the staff report says. “We are not immune from these losses. Violence among young adults is often driven by neighborhood conflicts and subsequent retaliation.

“In order to reduce gun violence, communities must forge strong relationships between law enforcement, schools, off campus social services, clergy, advocates and community members, who together can provide a clear community message that is supportive of our youth, and intolerant to violence.”

The plan provides a collective voice from connected and committed community leaders actively involved in providing services, advocacy and support to local youth.

Finally, the council will consider a request from Mayor Pro Tem Oscar Gutierrez and Council member Meagan Harmon to discuss an urgency ordinance for hazard pay for onsite grocery and drug retail workers. The council members point out that while many other businesses were able to shift to working from home, grocery and drug retail workers continued to serve the community every day.

“Grocery and drug store employees work in environments where they come into close contact with large numbers of customers over the course of the work day, and these working conditions have resulted in localized outbreaks of COVID-19 in grocery and drug stores,” the request reads. “The enactment of this emergency ordinance by the city is a recognition of the sacrifices of our front line retail workers have made during the COVID-19 pandemic, and an effort to justly compensate them for their service to the Santa Barbara community during this most challenging time.”

The meeting will begin at 2 p.m. Tuesday, and can be viewed on City TV Channel 18 or streamed live at www.SantaBarbaraCA.gov/CAP. email: gmccormick@newspress.com