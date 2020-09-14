SB Council to discuss COVID relief funds

The Santa Barbara City Council will meet Tuesday and discuss recently allocated federal CARES Act funding that will be used to reimburse expenditures that have occurred as a result of the city’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city has been allocated $1,154,592 of coronavirus relief funds through the state. The payments must be used to cover expenses that are “necessary expenditures” incurred due to the public health emergency. The funds cannot be used to supplant revenues not received as a result of the pandemic, nor may funds be used to provide assistance to meet tax obligations, according to the staff report.

Over the past five months, the city has incurred more than $16 million in eligible CRF expenditures in the general fund, with “many more millions anticipated in the calendar year and beyond,” the staff report reads.

Even with the $1.15 million, the city will still require “significant use” of emergency reserves, the staff report states.

The council will also be asked to approve a memorandum of understanding between the city and the Santa Barbara Foundation to fund the Santa Barbara Better Together Fund Small Business Grant Assistance Program. The council will discuss approving a one-time allocation of $50,000 in the general fund, funded from the CARES Act, as matching funds in support of the program, according to the staff report.

Also on Tuesday, the council will hear an appeal of the city’s Single Family Design Board’s project design approval for additions to a single residential unit at 160 Conejo Road.

The council will hold a special meeting Monday afternoon and conduct a site visit at the location. Project design approval was granted in March. It includes the addition of 626 square feet to the first and second floors of an existing 2,994 square foot residence with an attached three-car garage and detached accessory building. The proposed total of 4,675 square feet of development on the three-acre parcel is 76% of the guideline maximum allowed, according to the staff report.

Daniel and Shelley Berger filed an appeal on the decision to grant project design approval, citing inaccurate noticing and the applicant’s lack of communication with neighbors, according to the staff report.

The appellants have also expressed concern that the representation of the project at the SFDB by a member of that board has the appearance of a conflict of interest.

“If Council concurs with the SFDB that the project is consistent with the NPO Findings, then the appeal should be denied. If not, the appeal may be upheld. Staff also recommends that Council direct staff to return to Council with decisions and findings reflecting the outcome of the appeal,” the staff report reads.

The council will also hold a special meeting at 11 a.m. Tuesday to discuss appointing a finance director.

All the meetings will be streamed live online at www.SantaBarbaraCA.gov/CAP.

