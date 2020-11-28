Home Local SB County 4-H invites supporters to donate on Giving Tuesday
Local

SB County 4-H invites supporters to donate on Giving Tuesday

by Grayce McCormick 0 comment
This Giving Tuesday, Dec. 1, Santa Barbara County 4-H is inviting California 4-H supporters to double their donations in support of 4-H youth.

The organization is asking local businesses and individuals to donate in support of growing its “Forever 4-H” endowment, which will provide sustainable revenue to ensure the program can keep providing youth with skill sets for their futures.

A $25,000 gift from the Newhall Family Foundation brought the 4-H program halfway to its fundraising goal, and it will serve as a one to one match for all donors who make a gift on Giving Tuesday. 

In addition, the California 4-H Foundation is participating with a $25,000 match offered to all 4-H programs throughout California. 

Therefore, donors can triple their impact between the two match challenges. 

To join Santa Barbara County’s Giving Tuesday initiative, visit https://ucanr.edu/sites/GivingTuesday/, click on the 4-H tile and choose “Santa Barbara.”

— Grayce McCormick 

News-Press Staff Writer

