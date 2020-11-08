SB County 4-H launches career readiness project

Santa Barbara County 4-H kickstarted Career Spark Interviews, a project providing youth with information they need to prepare for successful careers.

Through weekly interview and question and answer webinars, teens 13 years and older connect with successful young professionals and learn about their career paths.

The program focuses on three takeaways for the teens: to learn what decisions young professionals made in high school and beyond that helped their career path, discover diverse and unknown job opportunities and identify characteristics successful young professionals share.

There have already been two interviews, one with a junior executive from an international tech/entertainment company and another with the head chef of a rapidly-growing national food brand.

These professionals encourage the teens to focus on growth opportunities and strive for the position just beyond your qualifications.

Career Spark Interviews are every Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

To sign up for the live interviews or watch recorded archives of past interviews, visit sb4h.org.

— Grayce McCormick