SB County Board meeting in Santa Maria this week

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors will meet in Santa Maria Tuesday when it convenes for its weekly agenda meeting.

The board is set to hear an overview presentation from the Department of Social Services on the Child Welfare Services Family First Prevention Services Act.

The 2018 law is meant to provide services — including mental health or substance abuse treatment and in-home parenting — to families at risk of entering the child welfare system.

Additionally Tuesday, the board is scheduled to set a hearing for Laguna County Sanitation District sewer charge changes Tuesday.

The board is tasked with setting a hearing on proposed sewer service and connection charges and trunk sewer fees for fiscal year 2022-2023. The sewer service charge is expected to increase by 1.5%, meaning an increase of about $16.33 per year for a typical single-family residential user, according to a board report from the Public Works Department.

The Laguna County Sanitation District is a dependent special district of the county providing wastewater services to customers in Orcutt and unincorporated Santa Maria, according to the report.

Tuesday’s meeting will be held at the Joseph Centeno Betteravia Government Administration Building at 511 East Lakeside Pkwy. in Santa Maria at 9 am.

It can be attended in person or online at http://www.countyofsb.org/ceo/csbtv/livestream.sbc or https://www.youtube.com/user/CSBTV20. Email: kschallhorn@newspress.com