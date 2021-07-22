SB County detects 64 COVID-19 cases

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department continues to report monthly highs in daily COVID-19 cases with 64 new cases Wednesday.

The number of new cases is more than double its two-week average.

Los Angeles County confirmed a case count 20 times higher than it recorded a month earlier, with 2,551 cases Wednesday.

Santa Barbara County, a fraction of the size of Los Angeles County, has detected a total of 35,116 COVID-19 cases. Of those, 244 cases are still infectious.

Case counts are up throughout the county, with the most reported in Santa Barbara Wednesday as 16 cases were detected.

Santa Barbara has 6,609 total cases, of which 58 cases are active.

Lompoc recorded 12 new cases, bringing its total to 3,931 cases and 45 active cases.

Santa Maria confirmed 11 cases. It has a cumulative 11,746 cases and 42 cases still infectious.

The following areas also reported daily cases: the South Coast area containing Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria, four cases (1,425 total, nine active); the unincorporated area of the Goleta Valley and Gaviota, four cases (1,266 total, 17 active); the Santa Ynez Valley, four cases (1,074 total, 13 active); Goleta, three cases (1,861 total, 18 active); Orcutt, two cases (1,898 total, 10 active); the North County area containing Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe, two cases (1,316 total, six active); Isla Vista, one case (1,351 total, 12 active).

The geographic locations of five of Wednesday’s cases are pending.

The county health department lists its data at publichealthsbc.org.

Santa Barbara County hospitals are treating 21 patients with COVID-19, and six of those are in critical care. The number of hospitalized patients is up 65% from its two-week average.

