SB County firefighter to speak at virtual luncheon

Compassionate Care of Carpinteria (CCC), an initiative bringing Hospice of Santa Barbara services to Carpinteria, is holding its second annual “The Light Shines Ahead” event from 5 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday. It is virtual and also free to attend.

Santa Barbara County Firefighter Sam Dudley will speak about the impact of counseling and discuss ways to improve emotional wellbeing during difficult times.

“You never know what life will throw at you,” he said in a news release. “The better we care for ourselves, the better we can care for others.”

He handles the Fire Department’s first emotional support canine, Rhonda, and will share about his experience taking Rhonda to support first responders battling California’s wildfires.

His mother, District Attorney Joyce Dudley, will give the introduction. Beth Cox, owner of Green Leaf Landscapes of Carpinteria, will present about Hospice of Santa Barbara’s assistance during her father’s passing.

Although registration is free, donations and sponsorships will be accepted. Raffle tickets may also be purchased. Proceeds go toward CCC’s grief and patient care services.

Visit compassionatecareofcarpinteria.org to register and learn more.

