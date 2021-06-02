SB County one week closer to yellow tier

Santa Barbara County’s adjusted case rate reached 1.3 cases per 100,000 residents Tuesday, putting the county within yellow-tier requirements for one week.

If case rates stay below the threshold for an additional week, the county will enter the yellow tier June 9.

In previous weeks, the county was just short of the yellow tier’s requirement of a case rate at or below 1.9.

The colored tier system will end statewide June 15, opening businesses for normal operations apart from what health officials are calling “megaevents.”

Vaccine verification or a negative COVID-19 test will be required to attend events with at least 5,000 people indoors or 10,000 people outdoors.

Employers will still be required to follow Cal/OSHA’s current standards, including offering leave for employees exposed to COVID-19.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department, meanwhile, confirmed one death Tuesday caused or significantly contributed to by COVID-19.

It is the first COVID-19 death since April 30.

The individual was between 50-69 years of age and had underlying health conditions. The deceased resided in Santa Maria.

Officials detected three COVID-19 cases Tuesday, a 55% decrease from a two-week average. The number of active cases countywide is down to 28, a 43% decrease.

There have been a cumulative 34,498 COVID-19 cases recorded in Santa Barbara County.

Santa Barbara reported two of the day’s cases, increasing its total to 6,493 cases of which nine are still infectious.

Santa Maria confirmed one case. It has a cumulative 11,605 cases, and 13 cases are active in Santa Maria.

The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients is down 42% to six patients. Three of those patients are in intensive care.

As of Monday, 44% of Santa Barbara County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

