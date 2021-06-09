Home Breaking News SB County qualifies for yellow tier
SB County qualifies for yellow tier

Santa Barbara County officially qualified for the yellow tier of COVID-19 restrictions on Tuesday after nearly seven weeks in the orange tier. 

The yellow tier, which is the least restrictive of the state’s tiers, will go into effect at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Under yellow tier restrictions, restaurants, gyms, wineries, movie theaters and places of worship can open at 50% capacity indoors. In addition, retail stores can open with no capacity limitations.

Please see the full story in Wednesday’s News-Press.

DAVE MASON / NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO 
Dr. Henning Ansorg, the Santa Barbara County’s public health officer, said the move to the yellow tier is “excellent news.”
