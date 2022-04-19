SB County reports 23 new COVID-19 cases

Santa Barbara County reported 23 new COVID-19 cases Monday and no deaths.

Of those, the highest number of positive cases, seven, were in Isla Vista, according to the Public Health Department.

Santa Maria reported three cases.

Three cases were in Santa Barbara and unincorporated Mission Canyon.

Santa Ynez Valley reported one case.

One case was in Goleta.

Six cases were in unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota.

Two cases were in the South Coast corridor, which includes Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria.

Eight patients are recovering in county hospitals, but no one is recovering in an intensive care unit.

Santa Barbara County now has a total of 86,342 cases, of which 289 are still infectious. The total number of deaths is 680.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported that 72.7% of the eligible 5-and-older population is fully vaccinated.

Of the entire county population (all ages), 68.4% is fully vaccinated.

All numbers are provided by the health department.

