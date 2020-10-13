SB County reports 24 new COVID-19 cases

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 24 new positive COVID-19 cases on Monday.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases up to 9,475, with 9,240 recovered, 116 deaths and 119 cases still active.

In addition, as of Monday, Cottage Health is caring for a total of 246 patients across all campuses.

Of those patients, 191 are acute care patients, and 197 acute care beds are still available.

Santa Maria reported 13 new cases on Monday, bringing the city’s total number of cases to 4,052, with 3,945 recovered, 63 deaths and 44 cases still active.

The Santa Ynez Valley reported five new cases, and Santa Barbara reported three new positive COVID-19 cases.

Goleta, Isla Vista and Lompoc each reported one new case, but no new cases were reported from the federal prison in Lompoc.

The South County unincorporated area including Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria, the unincorporated area of the Goleta Valley and Gaviota, Orcutt and the unincorporated areas of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe all did not have any new positive COVID-19 cases to report.

