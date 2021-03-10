SB County reports 29 new COVID-19 cases

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 29 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing its total to 32,436 cases.

No new COVID-related deaths were reported on Tuesday. The county reported one death on Monday, issuing a correction that it was a Santa Maria resident, not an Orcutt resident.

Of the new cases reported Tuesday, nine were out of Santa Maria. The North County city has now reported a total of 10,933 cases. Of those, 72 remain active.

The city of Santa Barbara reported five new cases (6,079 total, 61 active), and the city of Lompoc reported three new cases (3,400 total, 24 active).

Other daily totals from Tuesday included: South County unincorporated area of Montecito, Summerland and the city of Carpinteria, three new cases (1,300 total, 10 active); Goleta, one new case (6,079 total, 31 active); Isla Vista, one new case (1,245 total, 12 active); unincorporated area of the Goleta Valley and Gaviota, one new case (1,117 total, 10 active); Santa Ynez Valley, one new case (965 total, eight active); and unincorporated areas of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and the city of Guadalupe, one new case (1,241 total, five active).

No new cases were reported in Orcutt or the federal prison complex in Lompoc.

A total of 47 people are receiving treatment at local hospitals, including 15 in the Intensive Care Unit. The county’s ICU availability was 44.7% on Tuesday.

— Mitchell White