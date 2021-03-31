SB County reports 30 COVID-19 cases, two deaths

Vaccination appointments are available through Saturday at the Santa Barbara County Public Health’s clinic at Dick DeWees Community and Senior Center in Lompoc, at 1120 W. Ocean Ave.

The clinic is set to serve eligible populations with the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. Public Health will return to the vaccination site three weeks later to administer second doses.

Monday, the vaccination clinic will travel to Santa Maria for a week, then Santa Barbara after that.

Public Health confirmed 30 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday. The county has a cumulative 33,134 cases, and 192 cases are still infectious.

Officials also reported two deaths. The county currently averages fewer than one death per day and has a total of 438 deaths.

One of the deceased was between the ages of 50 and 69 and the other was at least 70 years of age. One had underlying health conditions. They resided in Santa Maria and Orcutt.

Orcutt confirmed nine new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, increasing its total to 1,759 cases of which 15 are active.

Santa Maria detected seven cases. It has a cumulative 11,170 cases, and 50 cases are still infectious.

Santa Barbara and Goleta both reported three cases Tuesday.

Santa Barbara has a total of 6,205 cases of which 35 are active. Goleta has 1,731 cumulative cases of which 12 are still infectious.

The following areas reported one daily case: the South County area containing Montecito, Summerland and the city of Carpinteria (1,330 total, four active); Santa Ynez Valley (985 total, six active); Lompoc (3,510 total, 39 active); the federal prison in Lompoc (1,089 total, one active).

A total of 28 patients are recovering in Santa Barbara County hospitals, and 10 are in critical care.

Tuesday, 48.7% of the county’s staffed ICU beds were available.

Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital is treating eight patients with COVID-19 symptoms, and two patients, both using ventilators, are in critical care.

Still, 87 adult ventilators and 12 neonatal ventilators are available.

Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital had 37.8% of its staffed ICU beds available.

