SB County reports 50 new COVID-19 cases

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department announced on Friday that there are 50 new cases of COVID-19.

That’s the highest number announced in a single day since May 17, according to the health department’s website.

The county also announced a death in Lompoc. The county said the individual was in their 60s and had underlying health conditions.

There are now 15 deaths in the county, four of which come from Lompoc, the community with the most deaths in the county.

Of the new cases, 45 came from Santa Maria, two from Santa Barbara, two from various unincorporated areas and the city of Guadalupe, and one from the federal prison system in Lompoc.

Santa Maria continues to have the most community cases in the county, accounting for 65 percent of the total amount. Community cases are defined as those outside the Lompoc federal prison complex.

Lompoc has 105 positive cases while Santa Barbara has 104.

With the 50 new cases announced Friday, the county’s total is now 1,787, 137 of which are still active.

Of the total cases, 39 people are recovering in a hospital, with 10 in the Intensive Care Unit, while 85 are recovering at home.

In total, there have been 1,594 recoveries in the county.

Additionally, there are 981 total confirmed cases in the prison system in Lompoc, 13 of which are still active.

According to the Bureau of Prisons, the federal department that operates the Lompoc facilities, there are 28 active cases in the Lompoc facilities, 16 of which are inmates and 12 are staff.

At the Federal Correctional Institute Lompoc, one inmate and seven staff members are currently battling active cases of COVID-19 while at the U.S. Penitentiary Lompoc, 15 inmates and five staff members are battling as well.

To date, 1,050 inmates have recovered, including 893 in the Federal Correctional Institute, as well as 30 staffers from both locations combined.

Finally, Cottage Health issued an update to its numbers on Friday, revealing that it is caring for a total of 233 patients across all campuses.

185 are acute care patients; 188 acute care beds remain available.

In surge planning, capacity is identified for adding 270 acute care beds.

Of the 185 patients, 10 are on ventilators and now 74 remain available.

A total of eight patients are in isolation with COVID-19 symptoms, five of which are confirmed COVID-19 positive.

Of the eight in isolation, three are in critical care.

From May 25-31, Cottage Health also collected 1,708 COVID-19 tests. Of the total, 15 were positive, 1,606 were negative and 87 are still pending.

