SB County reports 52 new COVID-19 cases

RAFAEL MALDONADO / NEWS-PRESS

Munya So gets her second vaccine this summer at Hilton Hotel Covid Center from Dr. Carol Del Ciello.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 52 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and no new deaths.

Officials reported 16 new cases in Santa Maria, 12 new cases in Santa Barbara and the unincorporated area of Mission Canyon and eight new cases in Lompoc and the communities of Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village. Five new cases were reported in Orcutt, three new cases were reported in the Santa Ynez Valley and in Goleta, two infections were reported in the unincorporated area of the Goleta Valley and Gaviota, and one new infection was reported in the South Coast unincorporated area of Summerland, Montecito and the City of Carpinteria. Two cases were pending on Tuesday.

Tuesday’s updated case count brings the county to 430 cases still infectious.

As of Monday, 70.5% of the county’s eligible 12 and older population had received at least one shot of the vaccine, and 62.1% of the same population were fully vaccinated. Of the entire county population, 52.6% of residents were fully vaccinated as of Monday.

As the Delta variant continues to cause increased case rates across the county, Dr. Henning Ansorg, the county’s public health officer, is urging all eligible people to get their shot in the arm as soon as possible.

“If you’re on the fence about being vaccinated, this is the time to take the jump to get vaccinated if you haven’t done so,” Dr. Ansorg told the News-Press Tuesday.

