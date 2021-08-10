SB County reports 54 COVID-19 cases, one death

DAVE MASON/NEWS-PRESS

COVID-19 vaccines continue to be available at local pharmacies, such as Rite-Aid.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department detected 54 new COVID-19 cases Monday, increasing the county’s total to 36,567 cases, of which 540 are still infectious.

Public Health also recorded a death attributed to COVID-19. The deceased was between ages 50 and 69, did not have underlying health conditions and resided in Lompoc.

A total of 466 Santa Barbara County residents have died of COVID-19.

Santa Maria confirmed 10 of Monday’s cases. It has 12,037 cumulative COVID-19 cases and 104 active cases.

Lompoc found nine new cases, which brings its total to 4,164 cases. There are 77 active cases in Lompoc.

Santa Barbara detected six COVID-19 cases. It has a total of 6,871 cases and 94 cases still infectious.

The following areas also reported daily cases: the South County area containing Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria, five cases (1,485 total, 24 active); the unincorporated area of the Goleta Valley and Gaviota, five cases (1,357 total, 37 active); the Santa Ynez Valley, five cases (1,180 total, 51 active); Orcutt, five cases (1,997 total, 51 active); Goleta, four cases (1,973 total, 48 active); Isla Vista, two cases (1,446 total, 20 active).

The geographic locations of three daily cases are pending.

Santa Barbara County hospitals are treating 35 COVID-19 patients, up 27% from a two-week average. Of those, five patients are in critical care.

