SB County reports 67 COVID-19 cases, one death

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 67 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and one new death.

The individual who died was between the ages of 18 and 29, was a resident of Santa Maria and had underlying medical conditions.

Public Health officials reported 14 new infections in Santa Barbara and the unincorporated area of Mission Canyon on Friday and nine new infections in Lompoc and the communities of Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village. Eight new cases were reported in Santa Maria, seven new cases were reported in the Santa Ynez Valley, Goleta and the unincorporated area of the Goleta Valley and Gaviota. Three cases were reported in Isla Vista and the South Coast unincorporated areas of Summerland, Montecito and the city of Carpinteria. Orcutt reported two new infections.

Seven cases were pending as of Friday.

On Friday, 28 individuals were hospitalized with COVID-19. Six of those patients were recovering in the ICU.

As of Friday, the county’s case rate stood at 6.9 per 100,000, and the region’s testing positivity rate rose to 5.6%.

Of the county’s eligible 12 and older population, 61% were fully vaccinated on Friday and 69.1% had received at least one shot. Of the entire county population, 51.7% of people are fully vaccinated.

