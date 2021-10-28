SB County reports 68 COVID-19 cases

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department confirmed 68 COVID-19 cases Wednesday, increasing the county’s total to 42,965 cases. There are 369 infectious COVID-19 cases countywide.

Santa Maria reported the most daily cases, with 26 cases. It has a cumulative 14,650 cases, of which 147 are active.

Santa Barbara detected 14 cases, bringing its total to 7,866 cases. There are 36 cases still infectious in Santa Barbara.

The North County area containing Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and the city of Guadalupe found six new cases. It has a total of 1,646 cases and 19 active cases.

The following areas also reported daily cases: Lompoc, five cases (5,239 total, 36 active); Orcutt, five cases (2,717 total, 41 active); Isla Vista, three cases (1,580 total, three active); the South County area containing Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria, two cases (1,673 total, 12 active); the unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota, two cases (1,690 total, 12 active); and the Santa Ynez Valley, one case (1,482 total, 22 active).

The geographic locations of four daily cases are pending.

There are 42 patients with COVID-19 in Santa Barbara County hospitals, and 14 of those are in critical care.

