SB County reports 68 COVID-19 cases

Jail outbreak down to three cases

COURTESY PHOTO

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 68 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the county’s active case rate to 364 infections.

Officials reported 13 new cases in Santa Maria, 13 new cases in Santa Barbara, nine cases in Lompoc and eight cases in Orcutt on Friday. Seven cases were reported in the unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota, four were reported in the north county unincorporated area including the City of Guadalupe, four in the Santa Ynez Valley, four in Goleta, three in Isla Vista and one case in the South Coast unincorporated area including the City of Carpinteria. Two cases were pending a location assignment on Friday.

The Sheriff’s Office reported that cases in the Main Jail decreased to three active infections on Friday. During the latest outbreak, 90 inmates tested positive, and of those, 86 have recovered and one was released. The three inmates with active infection are consistently being monitored by medical staff, according to a news release.

On Friday, the Public Health Department reported 36 people were hospitalized for COVID-19, and 15 of those patients were recovering in the ICU.

According to the county’s latest vaccination data, 77.3% of the county’s eligible 12 and older population is partially vaccinated, and 69.3% of that same population is fully vaccinated. Of the entire county population, 58.6% of people are fully vaccinated.

email: mhirneisen@newspress.com