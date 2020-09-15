SB County reports one additional COVID-related death

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported one additional death of an individual who tested positive for COVID-19.

The Santa Maria resident was 50-69 years of age with underlying medical conditions. The resident was not associated with a congregate living facility.

As of Monday, the county reported 23 new positive cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 8,718, with 8,450 recovered, 106 deaths and 162 still active.

Lompoc reported the highest number of daily cases at six, but none from the federal prison.

Goleta and Isla Vista each reported three new positive COVID-19 cases on Monday.

Santa Barbara reported two new positive cases, along with the community of Orcutt. A total of two cases were also reported by the unincorporated areas of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe.

The Santa Ynez Valley reported one new positive COVID-19 case on Monday.

The communities of Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria, the Goleta Valley and Gaviota and Santa Maria all did not report any new positive COVID-19 cases.

