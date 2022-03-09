SB County reports 14 new COVID-19 cases

The trend of low COVID-19 numbers continued Tuesday with Santa Barbara County reporting just 14 new cases.

Of those, the highest number, four, was in Santa Maria, according to the Public Health Department. Neighboring Orcutt had two cases.

Elsewhere, one case was reported in Santa Barbara and unincorporated Mission Canyon.

Two cases were in the South Coast corridor, which includes Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria.

One case was in unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota.

One case was in Isla Vista.

One case was reported in Lompoc and nearby Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village.

Santa Ynez Valley reported one case.

The location of one case was pending.

Twenty-three patients are recovering in county hospitals. Another eight are recovering in intensive care units.

Santa Barbara County now has a total of 84,725 cases, of which 203 are still infectious. The total number of deaths is 655.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported that 72.1% of the eligible 5-and-older population is fully vaccinated.

Of the entire county population (all ages), 67.8% is fully vaccinated.

All numbers are provided by the health department.

