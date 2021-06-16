SB County resident wins $1.5 million

A Santa Barbara County resident is one of 10 winners of $1.5 million as part of California’s “Vax for the Win” campaign.

But the identity of that now millionaire is not publicly known.

“Vax for the Win” is the state’s vaccine incentive program. Vaccinated Californians are automatically entered for the high-dollar prizes.

Gov. Gavin Newsom and state employees announced the 10 lucky Californians’ counties of residence as numbers tumbled out of a lottery machine Tuesday.

The governor previously awarded $50,000 prizes the past two Fridays, but a Santa Barbara County resident was yet to win until Tuesday.

The next drawing will be held July 1, and six Californians will win in-state vacation packages.

Note: Are you the winner? We’d love to chat about your experience. Send an email to ahanshaw@newspress.com to get in touch.