SB County school districts hold board meetings tonight

The superintendent of the Carpinteria Unified School District has recommended that Carpinteria High School, pictured, and Carpinteria Middle School reopen for in-person learning on Jan. 7.

The second Tuesday of each month is full of school district board meetings. Santa Barbara Unified meets at 6:30 p.m., but most start an hour earlier.

Normally, it’s hard to be in two places at once, but now community members can tune into the meetings on Zoom and keep up with multiple districts.

Here are the main points on the agendas:

BLOCHMAN UNION

The Blochman Union board meeting opens to the public at 5:30 p.m. tonight via Zoom. The board for the Santa Maria district will discuss the Learning Continuity and Attendance Plans for Trivium Charter School.

CARPINTERIA

The Carpinteria Unified School District board meets at 5:30 p.m. tonight via Zoom.

The superintendent recommends Carpinteria Middle School and Carpinteria High School reopen for in-person instruction Jan. 7, the start of second semester.

As schools move to hybrid learning, the district seeks to provide a folding chair to each elementary student for outdoor classes. The cost of $26,859.18 will be paid with Learning Loss Mitigation funds.

The board plans to approve a contract with AHA! to bring its Peace Builders Initiative, a curriculum that teaches healthy social skills, to CMS. An after-school AHA! program has been at CHS since 2004.

The board will also vote on contracts to upgrade the locks and surveillance system at CMS.

The Carpinteria Rotary Charitable Foundation Talent Showcase donated 70 music stands, cases and refurbished violins (valued at $1,200) to the district’s music program.

COLLEGE SCHOOL DISTRICT

The regular session of the College School District board meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. through Zoom.

The superintendent’s regards options for school reopenings, and the board for the Santa Ynez-based district will vote to approve a reopening plan.

There will also be a public hearing regarding the sufficiency of textbooks and materials.

LOMPOC UNIFIED

Lompoc Unified also meets at 5:30 p.m. today via Zoom. The board will discuss its reopening plan. On Friday, it announced intentions to open for hybrid or full in-person learning in January.

Members will discuss attendance. Enrollment is down 361 students when compared to this time last year. The report also shows that 63 additional students enrolled after the first day of school.

SANTA MARIA JOINT UNION

During a 6:30 p.m. Zoom meeting tonight, the Santa Maria Joint Union School District has a few small items on the agenda. It plans to support Proposition 15, a statewide tax on commercial and industrial properties to fund schools.

Board members will give an update on the facilities projects across various campuses. Eight portable classrooms are now ready for students at Santa Maria High School.

VISTA DEL MAR UNION

Vista Del Mar Union meets at 5:30 p.m. through a Zoom webinar. Superintendent Dr. Lois Peterson will present a phased plan to engage the community. In this are plans to overhaul the website and create a logo and branding campaign.

The Gaviota-based district will have a public hearing Nov. 10 to approve hiring Sun Pacific to finish its solar project. Johnson Controls started the project but did not complete it.

