SB County starts One Climate Initiative efforts

Santa Barbara County is launching two new planning efforts under the One Climate Initiative, which was launched in 2020 to highlight interrelated efforts to address climate change.

One initiative is the Environmental Justice Element.

The new initiative is designed to identify strategies to reduce pollution exposure, improve air quality and promote access to public facilities, healthy foods, and safe and sanitary homes. It is also intended to promote physical activity, civic engagement in the public decision-making process and prioritize programs in environmental justice communities.

The second initiative is assessing the county’s housing potential inventory of undeveloped or underdeveloped parcels, updating zoning policies and housing programs. This initiative is also meant to help the county meet future housing needs for all incomes.

“The One Climate Initiative highlights the broad range of important community issues the County is leading through a lens of climate change,” Joan Hartmann, chair of the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors, said in a news release.

“Community participation is vital as these plans will shape our region’s future to be more equitable, more resilient and environmentally conscious.”

The county engaged the community on the Climate Change Vulnerability Assessment, 2030 Climate Action Plan and Active Transportation Plan, during 2021. According to the news release, hundreds of residents participated in six workshops, 12 town halls, four listening sessions and 24 stakeholder meetings, and provided comments via One Climate website.

To learn more, go to sbco.mysocialpinpoint.com/oneclimatehome.

The public can also sign up for the One Climate Newsletter at the following link: visitor.constantcontact.com/manage/optin?v=001povWiHOjwz_s9eCz9pfI3zmmCw8LtyMaLAyEYAwppPmK0HGV3sHdunasyT5OfYf-4wuBa4eDo1aJKZ7qP9blXoxwqJFFrHPI.

