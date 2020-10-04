SB County teachers eligible for grants

Teachers are eligible for $300 mini-grants through the Santa Barbara County Education Office, Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District and Santa Barbara County Water Agency.

Applications for the 2020-20201 Care for Our Earth Grants are due Nov. 9. The grants fund projects related to water conservation and air quality. More involved projects are eligible for larger grants, according to a news release.

“These grants enable innovative educators to create and teach lessons on environmental issues that impact the world,” said Susan Salcido, the Santa Barbara County superintendent of schools. “We are grateful for the agencies who partner with us each year to support engaging experiences in the area of environmental education.”

Last year, APCD and SBCWA funded 27 projects at 21 schools in Santa Barbara County. Previous recipients used the grants to capture rainwater for reuse, replace lawn with a sustainable garden, monitor classroom energy use and other projects.

“Teachers in county classrooms always design wonderful, creative projects to inspire students to learn about how to conserve water and care for the Earth,” said Matthew Young, SBCWA manager. “The Water Agency is pleased to participate in funding these projects in cooperation with our partners.”

Santa Barbara County K-12 teachers can apply online at http://s.sbceo.org/CFOE.

— Annelise Hanshaw