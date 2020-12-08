SB County to ask for change in Newsom’s order

By JOSH GREGA

NEWS-PRESS STAFF WRITER

Santa Barbara County is working to get the state to separate this area from Los Angeles County, where COVID-19 cases have surged.

On Tuesday, the county Board of Supervisors will discuss drafting a letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom to amend the regional stay-at-home order to separate Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo counties from the Southern California Region. The county Public Health Department plans to make the same request.

If granted, the requests would create a new Central Coast Region.

The Southern California Region includes Santa Barbara, Ventura, San Luis Obispo, Los Angeles, San Bernardino, San Diego, Orange, Riverside, Mono, Inyo, and Imperial counties.

See the full story in Tuesday’s News-Press.

RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESS

Dr. Henning Ansorg, the Santa County public health officer, is joining Dr. Van Do-Reynoso, the county public health director, in sending a letter to the state asking that Santa Barbara County be separated from the Southern California Region. The county Board of Supervisors is also discussing drafting a letter for the same request.