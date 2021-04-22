SB Earth Day Festival begins

The Santa Barbara Earth Day Festival 2021, hosted by the Community Environmental Council, begins online at noon today and continues through Saturday.

The virtual event is free to attend and features climate leaders, musical performances, art contests and inspirational speakers.

Kenny Loggins, Zach Gill and Glen Phillips will perform; Greenpeace USA’s Annie Leonard will educate attendees about climate action; 1% for the Planet’s Kate Williams joins the lineup, as well as elected officials.

“The activists, thought leaders, organizations, and community members coming on stage this Earth Day are taking the courageous, hard-hitting action this moment demands,” Sigrid Wright, CEC’s CEO and executive director said in a statement. “We must commit — individually and as a community — to learning, to leading and to taking bold steps every day toward ending the climate crisis.”

The theme is #CelebrateClimateLeadership, and each day is dedicated to an area of climate activism.

Today’s message surrounds youth leadership, emceed by Florencia Ramirez — CEC’s 2018 Environmental Hero, author, climate activist and director of the Pesticide-Free Soil Project.

Friday focuses on business leadership, featuring Eric Cardenas and David Fortson from LOACOM.

Saturday is all about community efforts. April Price, CEC Renewable Energy Program senior manager, and Santa Barbara Botanic Garden leaders will emcee.

“We are proud of the wide variety of community groups participating in this year’s event,” Kathi King, the festival’s director, said. “While we wish we were together in the park, we know that the passion of our participants will jump off the screen, bring us together to celebrate climate leadership, and propel us into a year of inspired climate action on the Central Coast.”

Event staff curated a virtual exhibit hall for participants to browse local business’s products, service and initiatives. It will be open 24/7 for 30 days and include live video chat 11 a.m.-12 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. today through Saturday.

A full listing of events is online at sbearthday.org.

— Annelise Hanshaw