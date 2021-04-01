SB film fest presents daytime drive-in movies

RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESS

Screens have risen at Santa Barbara City College’s beachside parking areas for the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, which opened Wednesday and continues through April 10. The bright LED screens allow films to be seen during the daytime.

The sun is smiling today on the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, which has added an unusual twist: drive-in movies in broad daylight.

Two bright LED screens are allowing the festival, which opened Wednesday night, to show films all through the day, starting at 8:30 this morning with “One Way To Moscow.” (The screen technology is state of the art, but the direction of the sun can slightly affect the visibility at times.)

Other films today vary from “Poppie Nongena” at 9:30 a.m. to “The Cinderella Addiction” at 8 tonight.

Films are being shown at two screens at Santa Barbara City College’s beachside parking area, 140 Loma Alta Road, and they’re free. But reservations are required, and you’re advised to make them 24 hours before the screening to guarantee a spot. You’re allowed to make reservations starting at 8 a.m. on the day before the screening.

Also, there are a few other things you should know. According to the festival’s website, sbiff.org, there’s no concession stand. Bring your own popcorn, drinks and other food. There’s a limited number of portable restrooms on the site. And you can listen to the movies on your car’s FM radio station or a portable FM radio. You can’t get the sound on your smartphone or tablet.

The website has a long list of other rules.

On Friday, the festival’s schedule consists of “My First Summer” at 8:30 a.m., “The Ghosts” at 9:30 a.m., “Highway One” at noon, “The Host” at 1 p.m., “A Bruddah’s Mind” at 3:30 p.m., “By Your Side” at 4:30 p.m., “Cinema of Sleep” at 7 p.m. and “Backyard Village” at 8 p.m.

