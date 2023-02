SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara International Film Festival will begin Wednesday with the opening night movie of “Miranda’s Victim” at 8 p.m. at the Arlington Theatre, 1317 State St.

The festival will run through Feb. 18 and will feature a variety of stars, screenings and panels.

Passes are almost sold out, according to the film festival.

For more information, go to sbiff.org.

— Dave Mason