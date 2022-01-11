SB film festival’s virtuosos honorees announced

COURTESY PHOTO

The Santa Barbara International Film Festival will present the Virtuosos Award to these actors.

SANTA BARBARA — The 37th Santa Barbara International Film Festival has announced this year’s recipients of the Virtuosos Award.

Honorees are actors Caitriona Balfe (“Belfast”), Ariana DeBose (“West Side Story”), Jamie Dornan (“Belfast”), Alana Haim (“Licorice Pizza”), Emilia Jones (“CODA”), Troy Kotsur (“CODA”), Simon Rex (“Red Rocket”) and Saniyya Sidney (“King Richard”).

They will receive the awards during the 8 p.m. March 5 presentation at the Arlington Theatre, where their work will be discussed. The presentation will be hosted for the 12th year in a row by Dave Karger, a Turner Classic Movies host.

“This year’s Virtuosos are a phenomenal and international group who are integral parts of the season’s most exciting and emotional films,” Mr. Karger said in a news release. “I’m so excited to gather them on stage in Santa Barbara in March.”

The last two years’ Virtuosos honorees were Riz Ahmed, Maria Bakalova, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Andra Day, Sidney Flanigan, Vanessa Kirby, Tahar Rahim, Zendaya, Awkwafina, Taron Egerton, Cynthia Erivo, Beanie Feldstein, Aldis Hodge, George MacKay, Florence Pugh and Taylor Russell.

The Virtuosos awards will be among the presentations at the festival, which will include industry panels, screenings, filmmaker Q&As and celebrity tributes throughout the city. This year’s lineup will be announced in February.

Previously the festival announced that the American Riviera Award would be presented to actress Kristen Stewart March 4 and the Outstanding Performers of the Year Award would be presented to actors Will Smith and Aunjanue Ellis March 6. Both presentations will be at the Arlington Theatre.

For additional information or to buy passes, visit www.sbiff.org.

— Katherine Zehnder