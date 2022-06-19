SB Foresters cut down Conejo Oaks

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOSThe Santa Barbara Foresters’ Gavin Kash hits a three-run homerun in the third inning during a home game against Conejo Oaks in Santa Barbara on Saturday. The Foresters went on to win the game by a score of 12-1 to even their record at 4-4. The Foresters’ Graham Osman throws during the game, which was the Foresters’ second straight win. The Foresters’ Migual Santos throws to first base for an out. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post Incompetence, inflation and June 8 Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.