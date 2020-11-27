SB garden to participate in giving movement

NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO

The Santa Barbara Botanic Garden is participating in the Global Giving Tuesday Movement.

On Dec. 1, the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden is requesting the public’s help through the Global Giving Tuesday Movement.

It is a global day of giving that harnesses the collective power of individuals, communities and organizations to encourage giving, worldwide.

Every year on “Giving Tuesday,” millions of people across the world give back and enable change in their communities. The Santa Barbara Botanic Garden is hoping for financial help from those who are interested in donating.

The Garden, by Dec. 31, is striving to meet a $150,000 goal, which will be matched by a generous donor.

To join the garden’s “Giving Tuesday Initiative,” visit sbbg.org/donate.

— Gerry Fall