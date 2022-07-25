SB Horse Show concludes with National Grand Prix

KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS

Riders compete in one of several dozen individual contests during the Santa Barbara National Horse Show at the Earl Warren Showgrounds in Santa Barbara on July 14.

Twenty-three riders ages 15 to 55 competed in this year’s Santa Barbara Horse Show National Grand Prix, drawing oohs and aahs from an awe-struck crowd as they watched them and their horses try to clear the jumps better and faster than their competition.

But after two rounds, there could be only one winner: Zacko Hardin riding Caracas, taking home the $10,000 prize.

The Grand Prix, of course, was the thrilling finale of the two-week event at the Earl Warren Showgrounds.

The event was held in the new arena on the night of Saturday, July 16, with a large crowd gathered to watch and cheer each rider on.

“Spectators could feel the excitement and love the riders have for their horses and for this exciting event,” Horse Show officials reported in their July 22 news release.

After the first round, five riders came back for the jump off. The fastest clean round in the jump off and winner of the event was Mr. Hardin and his horse Caracas. Mr. Hardin is trained by his mother, Kristin Hardin, in New Cuyama, who had won this competition in previous years.

The Santa Barbara National Horse Show, now in its 102nd year, was actually two week-long shows. The show, a longstanding social event and tradition for Santa Barbara, was bigger than last year, drawing more than 150 top competitors from California and Arizona.

The first week was Multi Breed week. Ten breeds of horses competed. Highlights of the first week were the three $1,000 Stake classes. All three championships were named in loving memory of longtime show manager Rae Deane Stone.

Riders and their horses take part in the Santa Barbara National Horse Show on July 14 at the Earl Warren Showgrounds.

The $1,000 English Pleasure Saddle Seat Open Stake was won by Emily Grissen riding Play Dirty.

The $1,000 Hunter Pleasure Open Stake was won by Bill Deeney and Tabaco MOR.

And the $1,000 Western Pleasure Open Stake was won by Caroline Boone showing Storm The Beach.

The week also featured a Welsh pony show. New this year was the Perry Perkins Memorial trophy donated by Suzanne Perkins. It was won by Acapella Bey ridden by Kim Boyd.

The second week of the show was Hunter/Jumper week. McKenna Skelton riding Guidetti owned by Sharon Park was the winner of the $5,000 Tab Hunter Derby. The Derby, named in loving memory of Tab Hunter, the Montecito movie star who was a rider and exhibitor at the horse show, was sponsored by Alan Glazer and Mary Jo England.

Highlights for the general public this year included free tours with volunteer show docents to learn about horses, the competition and the history of Earl Warren Showgrounds. Local families brought their kids to meet and pet the perfect picture pony, named Bubbles. They enjoyed slices of pizza and painted little model horses to take home. This event was sponsored by Mary Anne Morrison’s Laughing Dog Ranch from Ojai.

“We are looking forward to seeing you all next summer for the 103rd Santa Barbara National Show,” officials said. Breed Week is set to run July 5-8, 2023, with Hunter/Jumper week set to follow July 12-16, officials said. “Mark your calendars.”

