SB Humane helps neglected dog



COURTESY PHOTOS

“Before” and “after” photos show Ziggy, an Ihasa apso mix who was found in a driveway with obvious signs of neglect. After medical treatment from Santa Barbara Humane, Ziggy is feeling and looking better. He’s available for adoption.

The signs of neglect were clear when a community member found Ziggy, a small, severely matted and filthy dog, at 4 a.m. in his driveway.

Zigg was in obvious pain. His matted hair was impeding his movement, he smelled, and there was a piece of old twine wrapped around his snout. The string had been there so long that it was partially embedded in his skin. His face was raw and irritated.

The community member took the lhasa apso mix to Santa Barbara Humane’s Santa Maria campus, where Ziggy received medical treatment, a bath, grooming — and a good dose of tender loving care.

Ziggy’s now feeling and looking better.

The sweet dog, who’s estimated to be 7 years old, weighs 10 pounds.

Because Ziggy was a stray, he had to wait 72 hours for someone to claim him. No one did, and Ziggy is on the road to adoption.

He needs treatment for anemia because of a prior flea infestation, and he has been diagnosed with a dental disease.

But the donor-supported TLC Fund at Santa Barbara Humane will cover his veterinary expenses to set him up for wellness in his next home.

For more information about Santa Barbara Humane, go to sbhumane.org.

— Dave Mason