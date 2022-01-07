SB Humane moves to appointments only

Due to the recent COVID-surge, both the Goleta and Santa Maria campuses of Santa Barbara Humane have moved all visits to appointments only.

“We want to ensure everyone is safe, including our team members and the community at this time. Staff members are still reporting daily to continue to provide exceptional care to all animals at both campuses,” said Chief Operating Officer Dori Villalon in a news release.

To see the animals available for adoption, visit sbhumane.org/adopt. Once you see an animal you would like to visit, email adopt@sbhumane.org or call 805-964-4777 to schedule an appointment.

All visitors and staff members are required to wear masks and exercise social distancing. Surgical masks are recommended. Santa Barbara Humane asks that no more than two family members attend the appointment.

The veterinary clinics in Santa Maria and Goleta are both open by appointment only. To book an appointment, go to sbhumane.org/clinic.

Santa Barbara Humane is accepting donations of supplies at either shelter between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. The shelters are located at 5399 Overpass Road in Goleta and 1687 West Stowell Road in Santa Maria. You can also use Amazon Smile to further your impact when you designate Santa Barbara Humane as your charity of choice.

People can also find ways to help by going to sbhumane.org/give.

— Katherine Zehnder