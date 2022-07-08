SB Humane offers walk-in cat, kitten adoption hours

Adopting a cat or kitten is now easier than ever at Santa Barbara Humane. The Goleta and Santa Maria campuses of Santa Barbara Humane will be open for walk-in cat and kitten adoptions from noon to 4 p.m. every Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

“We are so excited to welcome the public to the shelter to adopt cats and kittens,” said Dori Villalon, chief operating officer. “All available animals are already spayed or neutered and vaccinated, so they are ready to go home with loving families who will help them flourish.”

Puppy and dog adoptions and kitten and cat adoptions outside the walk-in hours will continue to be by appointment only.

Generations of donor support have made it possible for Santa Barbara Humane to continue to serve the community throughout the pandemic through open-admission intakes, open adoptions, high-quality and affordable veterinary care and humane behavior training.

Available animals can be viewed on Santa Barbara Humane’s website at sbhumane.org/adopt.

— Marilyn McMahon