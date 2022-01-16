SB Library adds pop-up events in January

Due to the increased community transmission of COVID-19, the Santa Barbara Public Library has introduced a modified service model for use of indoor library facilities through Jan. 31, which limits library visits to 30 minutes or less.

Library-on-the-Go pop-ups in outdoor locations will increase access to library services and materials for anyone over 2 years of age wearing a face covering.

The public can borrow books, use computers, Wi-Fi and printing and ask staff questions.

Some pop-ups will also have children’s hands-on STEAM learning activities or maker and preschool activity kits to take home, while supplies last.

New pop-up stops for January are as follows:

— 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays: Shoreline Park by Tots Playground (Shoreline Drive and Santa Rosa Place).

— 12:45 to 2 p.m. Wednesdays: Harding University Partnership School (Gillespie Street between Valerio and Micheltorena streets).

10 a.m. to noon Thursdays: Alameda Park Kids World (Garden and Sola streets, (computer use not available at this stop).

— 3 to 6 p.m. Thursdays: Alameda Park (Anacapa and Sola streets at Neighborhood Navigation Site).

— 2 to 4:30 p.m. Fridays: Ortega Park (Cota and Salsipuedes streets).

The complete list of Library-on-the-Go and outdoor and virtual programming offerings can be viewed on the library’s events calendar (santabarbaraca.evanced.info/signup/List?ag=children&nd=30#list).

All library events are free and open to the public. For more information, visit sbplibrary.org.

