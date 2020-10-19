SB library offers help for businesses

SANTA BARBARA — Santa Barbara Public Library staff members are available for free, research consultations for people looking to begin a small business.

They also can help with marketing campaigns and research, as well as business plans.

The library recently added SizeUp, a tool that provides data-driven insights to help small businesses and enterprises.

The library also offers ReferenceUSA, which provides users with access to more than 57 million businesses nationally.

And the library is offering virtual training sessions on how to use ReferenceUSA and SizeUp at 2 p.m. Tuesday and Nov. 10. The one-hour sessions will be held via Zoom. To get a link, go to the library’s event calendar at sbplibrary.org.

In addition, every Wednesday at the Eastside Library, entrepreneurs and others are invited to attend 1 Million Cups meetings from 9 to 10 a.m. Talks are given on ways to improve business, gather real-time feedback and connect with the community. For more information, go to www.1millioncups.com/santabarbara.

All library programs are free.

— Dave Mason