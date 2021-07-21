SB man charged with first-degree murder

COURTESY PHOTO

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is investigating circumstances around a death that took place in the 600 block of North La Cumbre Road. The county District Attorney’s Office has charged Casey Tolivar, 29, of Santa Barbara with first-degree murder.

Casey Tolivar, 29, of Santa Barbara has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Bradley Tolivar, 76.

Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce E. Dudley announced Tuesday that a felony complaint containing three charges, including first-degree murder, has been filed against Mr. Tolivar.

The complaint charges Casey Tolivar with willful, premeditated and deliberate first-degree murder in connection with the beating death of Bradley Tolivar, occurring approximately July 11, according to a statement from the district attorney’s office.

It is also alleged that the defendant used a deadly weapon causing death: a 33½ – by 2- by 2-inch steel bar, according to the district attorney’s office.

In addition, Casey Tolivar is also charged with attempted premeditated murder for an assault of a second victim occurring on July 15, the district attorney’s office announced.

In addition, it is alleged that during the attempted murder, Mr. Tolivar used a rock as a deadly weapon.

Mr. Tolivar is also charged with a third charge of assault with a deadly weapon — a glass bottle — on July 15.

The defendant was scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon in Department 8 of the Santa Barbara County Superior Court.

The investigation into Mr. Tolivar began after sheriff’s detectives were dispatched to check on the welfare of a subject at approximately 2:35 p.m. July 15 in the 600 block of North La Cumbre Road. That’s when and where they found the decedent, Bradley Tolivar.

In a statement Tuesday, Raquel Zick, public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office, said an autopsy of the decedent on Tuesday determined the preliminary cause and manner of death to be homicide by blunt force trauma. She said the finalized coroner’s report is pending toxicology, which usually takes between six and eight weeks.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Adam Alegria of the sheriff’s office at 805-681-4100.

