SB Maritime Museum invites kids to submit ocean-related art

The interactive event "A Whale of tale" is a portion of the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum's "Whales are Superheroes!" exhibit.

The Santa Barbara Maritime Museum (SBMM) plans to present an immersive ocean adventure featuring artwork submitted by children in grades K-6, in its next major exhibit Whales Are Superheroes!

The museum is inviting the children to submit their interpretation of a whale, a whale’s activities or anything ocean-related including kelp, starfish, dolphins and other sea creatures. The artwork, which must be done on 8½” x 11” white paper, using only crayons, colored pencils and markers, must be submitted by January 31.

The interactive event “A Whale of a Tale” will feature audio and video components intended to bring children’s artwork to life, and will be on display from April 15-May 15, 2022.

“A Whale of a Tale” and the children’s art exhibit are part of the multi-faceted exhibit, “Whales Are Superheroes!” The exhibit will explore the effect whales have on the ocean, climate and air quality.

The museum will have a children’s art exhibit; a three-dimensional art and sound experience (April 15-May 15, 2022); and “The Wonder of Whales: Two Artists’ Perspectives,” an ocean-themed exhibit of artwork by Kelly Clause and John Baran.

The exhibit will also include a lecture by Holly Lohuis about how whales affect the climate and Santa Barbara’s application to be designated an international Whale Heritage Site as well as a new permanent exhibit on whales and climate change.

Children wishing to submit drawings are encouraged to watch the “Whale of a Tale” video at https://vimeo.com/661045048 for inspiration, then go to sbmm.org for further information about how to format and submit artwork.

Once the art has been submitted, each family will receive a complimentary family pass to the museum.

