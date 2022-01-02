SB Maritime Museum invites kids to submit ocean-related art

The Santa Barbara Maritime Museum (SBMM) plans to present an immersive ocean adventure featuring artwork submitted by children in grades K-6, in its next major exhibit Whales Are Superheroes!
The museum is inviting the children to submit their interpretation of a whale, a whale’s activities or anything ocean-related including kelp, starfish, dolphins and other sea creatures. The artwork, which must be done on 8½” x 11” white paper, using only crayons, colored pencils and markers, must be submitted by January 31.
The interactive event “A Whale of a Tale” will feature audio and video components intended to bring children’s artwork to life, and will be on display from April 15-May 15, 2022.
“A Whale of a Tale” and the children’s art exhibit are part of the multi-faceted exhibit, “Whales Are Superheroes!” The exhibit will explore the effect whales have on the ocean, climate and air quality.
The museum will have a children’s art exhibit; a three-dimensional art and sound experience (April 15-May 15, 2022); and “The Wonder of Whales: Two Artists’ Perspectives,” an ocean-themed exhibit of artwork by Kelly Clause and John Baran.
The exhibit will also include a lecture by Holly Lohuis about how whales affect the climate and Santa Barbara’s application to be designated an international Whale Heritage Site as well as a new permanent exhibit on whales and climate change.
Children wishing to submit drawings are encouraged to watch the “Whale of a Tale” video at https://vimeo.com/661045048 for inspiration, then go to sbmm.org for further information about how to format and submit artwork.
Once the art has been submitted, each family will receive a complimentary family pass to the museum.
