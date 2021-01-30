SB museum announces trustees

COURTESY PHOTOS

Corrine Laverty was elected to the trustee board at the Museum of Natural History Tuesday.

The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History elected two new trustees, Melissa Fassett and Corinne Heyning Laverty, to their Board of Executive Committee Officers Tuesday.

Ms. Fassett is a partner with the law firm of Prince, Postel & Parma LLP and has been an attorney in Santa Barbara for 25 years. She has been an active board member on a number of local boards including the Lobero Theatre Foundation, the Boys and Girls Club of Santa Barbara and now the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History.

Ms. Fassett and her husband live in the foothills of Santa Barbara and are supportive of the museum’s goal to preserve history for years to come.

Melissa Fassett, Santa Barbara attorney, was elected to the trustee board at the Museum of Natural History Tuesday.

Ms. Laverty is a research associate and fellow at the Natural History Museum in Los Angeles County, an associate of the Santa Cruz Island Foundation and a member of the All Eight Club.

She received her undergraduate degree from the University of Virginia and her graduate degrees from the University of Southern California. Most of her professional career was spent at the MUFG Union Bank, N.A. where she was a lender in risk management and Treasury prior to her retirement.

Throughout her years, Ms. Laverty has spent time serving on conservation boards at the Aquarium of the Pacific and Marine Conservation Research Institute. She is also the author of Los Angeles Times bestseller “The Historic Channel Islands Biological Survey.”

A number of officers also plan to continue through the year.

Continuing officers include Terrence Valeski as board chair, Chris Knowlton as immediate past chair, and Salvatore “Tory” Milazzo as vice chair for finance. New officers include Brad Willis as secretary, Susan Parker as vice chair for development, Vanesa Faciane as vice chair for governance and Hank Mitchel as member at large.

