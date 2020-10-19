SB Museum of Art hosts poet Terrance Hayes

The Santa Barbara Museum of Art invites patrons to experience Terrance Hayes’s poetry 5:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, via Zoom.

Mr. Hayes explores his identity as an artist and a black man in his poetry.

“Terrance Hayes is an elegant and adventurous writer with disarming humor, grace, tenderness, and brilliant turns of phrase,” the museum said in a news release. “He moves fluidly, brilliantly, and unblinkingly in the space between word and image, between music and breath.”

His most recent works are “American Sonnets for My Past and Future Assassin” (Penguin 2018) and “To Float in the Space Between: Drawings and Essays in Conversation with Etheridge Knight” (Wave, 2018).

He won the 2019 Pegasus Award for Poetry Criticism and was a finalist in the 2018 National Book Critics Circle Award in Criticism for “To Float in the Space Between.”

He won the Hurston/Wright 2019 Award for Poetry and was a finalist the 2018 National Book Critics Circle Award in Poetry, the 2018 National Book Award in Poetry, the 2018 T.S. Eliot Prize for Poetry and the 2018 Kingsley Tufts Poetry Award for “American Sonnets for My Past And Future Assassin.”

Hayes is an English professor at New York University and previously taught at Carnegie Mellon University, the University of Alabama and the University of Pittsburgh.

He received fellowships from the MacArthur Foundation, the National Endowment for the Arts and the Guggenheim Foundation. He was also honored with the Whiting Writers’ Award.

Tickets are free and available to