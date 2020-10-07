SB Museum of Natural History hosts virtual art show

COURTESY PHOTOS

Rick Garcia’s “Magnolia Dreamscape No. 6.”

The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History is currently hosting an online art show and sale featuring 14 celebrated local artists and more than 70 of their unique, contemporary pieces.

The show began Friday and will go through this Sunday.

Artists featured in the show agreed to donate 50 to 100% of sales to support the museum’s programs and exhibits.

“Evening Glow, Spring at Douglas Preserve” by Ralph Waterhouse is a 36×36-inch oil on canvas available for purchase online from the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History’s virtual art show and sale.

Nancy Davidson’s “Clouds and Cliffs.”

The artists include Ralph Waterhouse, Steve Curry, Rick Garcia, Ray Hunter, Nina Warner, Ann Sanders, Ellie Freudenstein, Craig Nelson, Thomas Van Stein, Ann Shelton Beth, Nancy Davidson, Camille Dellar, Derek Harrison and Wyllis Heaton.

The museum typically holds an annual art show dinner and weekend exhibition that sells out and raises $50,000. However, with COVID-19 restrictions, the museum revamped it into an online version.

Both local pickup and shipping are available. To learn more and view the art, visit sbnature.org/art.

— Grayce McCormick