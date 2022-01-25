SB Museum of Natural History, Sea Center to reopen



KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTOS

The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History and its Sea Center at Stearns Wharf will reopen Wednesday after being closed during the COVID-19 surge. In the Sea Center photo taken last year, volunteer Becca Buck, left, educates a family about sea life.

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History and its Sea Center are set to reopen on Wednesday.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays to Mondays.

The museum and its sea center were closed temporarily to protect the health of staff and guests during the COVID-19 surge, but staff are now confident they can offer services safely, according to a news release.

For those who can’t visit in person, the museum is planning on offering online learning opportunities in the spring.

The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History is at 2559 Puesta del Sol, Santa Barbara. The Sea Center is at 211 Stearns Wharf.

For more information, go to sbnature.org.

— Forrest McFarland