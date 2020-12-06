SB Museum of Natural History updates exhibits

The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History opens outdoor exhibits for exploration even in the purple tier, including the latest “Dinorama: Miniatures through the Mesozoic.”

The museum, located at 2559 Puesta del Sol in Santa Barbara, is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. The sea center, at 211 Stearns Wharf, is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

For adults, the museum is hosting a livestream bourbon tasting with a scientific twist at 4 p.m. Saturday.

Frank Hein, the museum’s director of exhibits and education, will discuss the ecology of oaks trees and their role in bourbon production.

Beam Suntory Whiskey ambassador Amanda Gunderson will lead the audience tasting Knob Creek, Basil Hayden’s and Jim Beam.

Tickets range from $20 to $250, depending if participants want to purchase whiskey (and even appetizers) from the museum.

The museum’s free monthly Science Pub is at 6:30 Dec. 14, held via Zoom. Corinne Heyning Laverty will discuss her book “North America’s Galapagos: The Historic Channel Islands Biological Survey.”

She will share excerpts of her book, recounting the 1930s expeditions of the Channel Islands.

Spots in the winter Nature Adventures Camp for kids are starting to be filled. There are a variety of virtual classes and activities for kids, and scholarships are available.

Each weekend, a tribal arts pop-up shop will be available in the museum store as well as online. A portion of the sales of these homemade goods will benefit the museum’s programs.

email: ahanshaw@newspress.com