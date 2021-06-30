SB National Horse Show next week



COURTESY PHOTOS

At left, Mindy Smith (mindysmithrockies.com) of Arroyo Grande rides Purdue Coal’s Miner (“Harry”), which was a blue ribbon winner at the 2019 Santa Barbara National Horse Show. Harry is a Rocky Mountain horse owned by Susan Bruch and Cynthia Tippett of Santa Barbara. At right,

Ava Edwards of Monterey, daughter of Westmont College graduates Ryan and Gina Edwards, rides Harry at the 2019 Santa Barbara National Horse Show.

The 101th annual Santa Barbara National Horse Show will take place July 7-10 at the Earl Warren Showgrounds.

Admission is free. Events will begin at 9 a.m. each day and run through the afternoon and evening.

The show will feature a variety of multi-breed equine events. Participants are from the local area and faraway places.

No horse show took place last year because of the pandemic. Organizers are looking forward to welcoming back contestants and spectators.

For more information, go to earlwarren.com

— Dave Mason