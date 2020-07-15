SB native remembers late ‘Glee’ actress

NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO

Naya Rivera, who portrayed cheerleader and choir member Santana Lopez on “Glee,” is just left of Santa Barbara native Dante Di Loreto, the showrunner and an executive producer, in this photo that the News-Press took in 2010 on the Paramount Pictures set in Hollywood. Ms. Rivera’s body was found Monday morning in Lake Piru.

A “Glee” executive producer with local ties called the passing of actress Naya Rivera “a tragedy.”

“This is a profound tragedy for all who knew and worked with her, but mostly it’s an unspeakable loss for her family,” Dante Di Loreto said regarding Ms. Rivera’s passing.

Mr. Di Loreto, who grew up in Santa Barbara, spent “every minute on set for the first two seasons” and traveled with the cast nationally and internationally during concert and film tours.

Ms. Rivera, 33, went missing on July 8 during a pontoon-boat trip to Lake Piru with her 4-year-old son.

Ventura County Sheriff’s Office search teams found her body at the lake on Monday morning. Search teams found Ms. Rivera’s body floating in the northeastern part of the lake. Dental records confirmed the identity on Tuesday.

Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub said Ms. Rivera and her son were swimming in the lake together shortly before her death.

“It was during that time that her son described being helped into the boat by Naya, who boosted him onto the deck from behind. He told investigators that he looked back and saw her disappear under the surface of the water,” Mr. Ayub said during a Monday evening press conference.

He speculated that the boat may have drifted away from Ms. Rivera because it was unanchored.

“She mustered enough energy to get her son back onto the boat, but not enough to save herself,” Sheriff Ayub said.

