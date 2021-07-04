SB natives coach summer tennis camp

COURTESY PHOTO

Aaron and Adam Webster, homegrown tennis pros, are coaching Elings Park’s summer tennis camp.

Spots remain available at Elings Park’s tennis summer camp, led by Santa Barbara-raised tennis pros Aaron and Adam Webster.

The two brothers spent their formative years living on the Mesa, riding bikes to Las Positas tennis courts at Elings Park (where camp is located).

Aaron was a top-ranked tennis player at Vanguard University before playing professionally and coaching other pros.

Adam earned high ranks as a SoCal junior tennis player and has been a certified coach for over a decade.

“These two ‘homegrown’ pros make Elings’ tennis camp something quite special,” said Dean Noble, Elings Park executive director. “Their combined experience as players and instructors can’t be beat, they are truly ‘aces.’”

Camp Elings’ Tennis Camp is open for children and teenagers ages 5 to 14 of any skill level. It costs $300 per week with weekly camps running until Aug. 6.

The program involves match play, tactical and technical drills, ball machine, dynamic warm-up and stretching education.

Campers must bring sunscreen, hat, snacks, and a water bottle to camp each day.

For more information and to enroll, go to elingspark.org/summer-camps.

— Annelise Hanshaw